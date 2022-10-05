Search Is On For One Lucky Victorian Who Is $50 Million Richer After Oz Lotto Draw

The winning entry was bought at a kiosk in Hampton Park but was not registered to a player card, which means officials can't contact the winner.

The Lott officials are urging people who purchased an entry from Hampton Park Lotto to check their ticket and make contact to claim the prize.

Hampton Park Lotto owner Annabelle Johnstone says this is the first time the shop has sold a winning division one Oz Lotto entry.

"We've sold division one winning entries in all other lottery games but have been patiently waiting to sell one in Oz Lotto. This marks a full set," Ms Johnstone said.

Tuesday's draw marked the biggest Oz Lotto prize won this year and the fourth-biggest lottery prize won from an Australian lottery game in 2022.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell urged the winner to come forward as soon as possible. The winner has 12 months to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Tuesday's Oz Lotto draw were 37, 42, 47, 39, 5, 17 and 20. The supplementary numbers were 29, 22 and 38.