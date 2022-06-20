The Project

Robert Pattinson Is The Most Attractive Man In The World, According To An Algorithm

Science has spoken, and a scientific algorithm has deemed Robert Pattinson the most handsome man.

When thinking of the most attractive male Hollywood actors, a few names come to mind immediately.  

Ryan Reynold, Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, and Jensen Ackles (according to one person in our office) are just a few that many consider very attractive. 

But, according to science, they're not considered the MOST attractive.  

That title belongs to Robert Pattinson.  

Pattinson earned the title after an algorithm that ranks different facial features analysed the men of Hollywood and compiled a list of who was the most attractive.  

"Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection," said Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.  

Dr De Silva carried out the research and compiled a list of men in Hollywood.  

"These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," Dr De Silva explained.  

The analysis is based on the 'Golden Ratio' of Beauty Phi, famously originating from the European Renaissance and was reportedly used by Leonardo Da Vinci for his famous Vitruvian Man.  

The algorithm gave Pattinson a top score of 92.15 per cent, beating out the likes of Henry Cavill (91.64 per cent) and Bradley Cooper (91.08 per cent), who came second and third, respectively.  

To calculate the true beauty of the face, the length and width of someone's face are measured, and the results are then divided.  

A person is considered to be more 'scientifically beautiful' if the resulting numbers are equal. 

