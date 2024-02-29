The Project

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete Announces Pregnancy After “Long Journey” With IVF

Red wiggle Caterina Mete has announced she is pregnant with twin girls, revealing her “little miracles” are the result of a long journey with IVF.

The 43-year-old shared the exciting news on social media, revealing her twins were conceived with the help of an anonymous donor. 

'I'm due later in the year, but I wanted to share this news with you now, as I'll be seeing many of you at the upcoming Wiggles shows,” Mete said.

“As you can see, my girls are already starting to make an appearance,” she said, smiling and cradling her bump. 

“I’m so excited for the adventure ahead, and I can’t wait to be a mum,” Mete said. 

“I look forward to sharing more with you as I continue on this incredible journey.”

Mete became a red wiggle in 2021, after working with the group for many years as a dancer.

 
