Real Estate Agents Found To Be The Least Trusted Professionals In Australia

Which says a lot about how we feel about them, considering that the top of the list really ought to be conmen or armed robbers.

Emergency service workers take the top spot, closely followed by pharmacists and ‘guy who writes the articles for The Project’, which is unexpected but deserved, so a big thank you for that.

That being said, real estate agents are seen as the least ethical occupation, but the media is considered the least ethical sector. I considered lying about that statistic, but that would just prove people right.

The general perception of politicians has improved significantly but still sits in the bottom 5.

Up there with the firefighters and paramedics are teachers, vets, dentists and GPs. The lower half of the table is adorned with both state and federal politicians, mortgage brokers, funds managers and directors of companies.