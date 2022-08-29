Queensland Drug-Driving Rules To Be Reviewed, Medicinal Cannabis Users Could Be Permitted To Drive

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has announced they will now include medicinal cannabis use as part of a review that has been launched following an increase in drug driving offences.

It is currently illegal for anyone in Queensland to drive with any trace of THC – which can be found in medicinal cannabis products – regardless of whether it was prescribed or taken illegally.

TMR’s general manager for land transport, safety and regulation, Andrew Mahon, said the government was “acutely aware” of the challenges faced by those who wanted to use medicinal cannabis and continue to drive.

“However, cannabis and other drugs continue to be prohibited while driving,” he said.

“Medicinal cannabis and the issues presented, such as impacts on enforcement through roadside drug testing and those wanting to continue to drive, will be investigated as part of this review.”

In Tasmania, driving with a detectable amount of THC is an offence – unless the product was obtained and administered in accordance with the state’s Poisons Act.

The review is expected to be done by the end of next year. The Greens have previously called on the government to allow medicinal cannabis users to drive on Queensland roads.