Queensland Drivers Could Have To Take A Road Rules Test When Renewing Licence

The Queensland Transport Minister, Mark Bailey, is expected to announce a raft of changes to road safety measures, including regular rules testing for drivers.

According to the Courier Mail, drivers will be required to take a road rules test when renewing their licence.

Queensland drivers can currently renew their licences for a maximum of five years.

The measure is intended as a trial, with the government concerned over the state’s recent road death toll.

There were 60 deaths on Queensland’s roads in the first three months of 2023.

The government is also considering implementing an immediate suspension for drivers who are caught doing more than 40km/hr over the speed limit.

Image: Getty/QLD Government

