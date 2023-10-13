Quality Streets Making Major Changes To Two Most Popular Chocolates

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas season, Nestle will be making changes to two of the most popular Quality Streets chocolates.

Changes will be made to The Purple One and Orange Crunch. Both chocolates will be shaped like the Caramel Swirl, which is round in gold wrapping.

Orange Crunch is currently in the shape of a hexagon while The Purple One is oval-shaped.

While changes to the shapes will occur, the colour of the wrapping will remain the same so people can still tell the difference.

Quality Street will also be bringing back the fan-favourite Coffee Creme flavour, which was discontinued 20 years ago.

Quality Street senior brand manager, Jemma Handley, told The Mirror: "We know how iconic Quality Street sweets are and we have made sure that it is the same great tasting Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love inside their iconic coloured wrappers."

In a statement to 9Honey, Nestle explained that Australian fans of Quality Streets “won’t see any difference this year, except for our packaging.”

"We're aiming to remove more than 30 tonnes of plastic material each year as we switch over to a paper tub. We're also starting to transition to new paper-based wrappers inside the tub. These new tubs are now on shelf.

"By Christmas 2024, Australian Quality Street fans may find the Purple One and the Orange Crunch in the shape of the Caramel Swirl sweet but it will still be the same great tasting Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love inside the iconic coloured wrappers."