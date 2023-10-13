The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Quality Streets Making Major Changes To Two Most Popular Chocolates

Quality Streets Making Major Changes To Two Most Popular Chocolates

Nestle have confirmed that they will be making changes to Christmas staple Quality Streets.

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas season, Nestle will be making changes to two of the most popular Quality Streets chocolates.

Changes will be made to The Purple One and Orange Crunch. Both chocolates will be shaped like the Caramel Swirl, which is round in gold wrapping.

Orange Crunch is currently in the shape of a hexagon while The Purple One is oval-shaped.

While changes to the shapes will occur, the colour of the wrapping will remain the same so people can still tell the difference.

Quality Street will also be bringing back the fan-favourite Coffee Creme flavour, which was discontinued 20 years ago.

Quality Street senior brand manager, Jemma Handley, told The Mirror: "We know how iconic Quality Street sweets are and we have made sure that it is the same great tasting Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love inside their iconic coloured wrappers."

In a statement to 9Honey, Nestle explained that Australian fans of Quality Streets “won’t see any difference this year, except for our packaging.”

"We're aiming to remove more than 30 tonnes of plastic material each year as we switch over to a paper tub. We're also starting to transition to new paper-based wrappers inside the tub. These new tubs are now on shelf.

"By Christmas 2024, Australian Quality Street fans may find the Purple One and the Orange Crunch in the shape of the Caramel Swirl sweet but it will still be the same great tasting Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love inside the iconic coloured wrappers."

Hundreds Of Australians Preparing For Repatriation Flights Out Of Israel
NEXT STORY

Hundreds Of Australians Preparing For Repatriation Flights Out Of Israel

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hundreds Of Australians Preparing For Repatriation Flights Out Of Israel

Hundreds Of Australians Preparing For Repatriation Flights Out Of Israel

Hundreds of Australians are preparing to get on repatriation flights out of Israel, as a ground war looms in Gaza.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Back (As An Audiobook)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Is Back (As An Audiobook)

The cast of the iconic 90s television show Buffy The Vampire Slayer will be reuniting to record a new audiobook.
Australian Man Arrested After Flight Turned Back To Singapore Over Bomb Threat

Australian Man Arrested After Flight Turned Back To Singapore Over Bomb Threat

An Australian man has been arrested by Singapore police after a budget Scoot airline flight was escorted back to the city-state's Changi Airport because of a bomb threat.
Woman Eats 48 Oysters As A Starter Before Date Never Returns From The Loo

Woman Eats 48 Oysters As A Starter Before Date Never Returns From The Loo

An Atlanta man snuck away from a restaurant after his date ate 48 oysters as an appetiser.
A League Women's Season To Kick Off With Sydney FC Seeing 800% Increase In Members

A League Women's Season To Kick Off With Sydney FC Seeing 800% Increase In Members

The A League Women’s season gets underway tonight and the Matilda’s effect is well and truely being felt, with Sydney FC seeing a 800% increase in membership.