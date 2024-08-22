The Project

Primary school bans Gen Alpha slang like ‘gyatt’ and ‘skibidi’

A primary school has banned students from using Gen Alpha slang words and phrases like ‘skibidi’, ‘gyatt’ and ‘mewing’.

The list, displayed at an unidentified primary school, features 11 banned words and phrases popular with Generation Alpha. 

A photo of the list was shared on the ‘Meanwhile in Australia’ Facebook page with the caption ‘Gen Alpha is cooked.’

While some commenters were bewildered by the confusing words and phrases, others were well-versed in the slang thanks to their Gen Alpha kids. 

“My 10 yr old said her Mac n cheese was “bussin” the other night- I guess that’s good, yeh? Lol,” shared one parent, while another said their 10-year-old says “skibidi-rizz-Ohio in that order” several times a day.  

Many criticised the school for ruining the kids’ fun and stifling their creativity. 

“Let the kids say the words. We’re all too quick to forget the sayings we had growing up. How good it was to talk utter rubbish & then laugh when our parents/teachers had no clue what we were dribbling,” wrote one commenter.

One teacher shared that she found the list sad, writing, “We all have awesome memories about our generational slang. Let the kids have their fun and just live with it.”

