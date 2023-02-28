The Project

Popular U.K. Restaurant Under Fire After Refusing To Cater To Vegan Dietary Requirements

A TikToker in the U.K. has accused a well-known local restaurant of being rude and anti-vegan after they refused to cater for vegan dietary requirements.

TikTok user Amie-Beth is taking aim at a popular restaurant in Essex after they allegedly refused to cater to vegan dietary requirements.

Sheesh restaurant in the U.K. is popular amongst celebrities and is known for their charcoal-cooked meat dishes, with only side dishes as the only non-meat dishes on offer.

Having previously been refused service at the restaurant a few years ago after allegedly being told Amie-Beth wasn't allowed to only order side dishes, the TikToker decided to instead call early and check if it would be possible this time around.

"We rang them up [and said] basically my friend wants to come, she's a vegan, so there's nothing on the main menu she can order, would it be okay if she just ordered sides? Because she's been before and that wasn't allowed?" Amie-Beth explained.

According to Amie-Beth, Sheesh's policy on vegan requirements had not changed.

"We don't cater for vegans," a Sheesh worker allegedly told Amie-Beth.

"I don't even know why a vegan would even want to come to our restaurant anyway."

Amie-Beth explained that Sheesh has a celebrity clientele, and people only go to the restaurant because of its status and not for the food.

"It's 2023, being a vegan isn't weird. we were just asking a question, fair enough if that's your policy, but [...] I just can't believe that a restaurant that is so well-known would be so rude," she added.

Viewers quickly fled to the comments of the video, many agreeing with Amie-Beth and sharing their bad experiences with the restaurant.

"Sheesh is literally all aesthetic and no substance! So many better alternatives in Essex," one user said.

"If a restaurant doesn't offer vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free options in 2023 it's dead! No excuse," another explained.

One user countered the video by explaining that the restaurant was "a meat restaurant though".

However, Amie-Beth was quick to explain that Sheesh was a Turkish restaurant and "many Turkish restaurants serve falafel. It's not predominantly meat. Saying that, I have been to steakhouses offering vegan".

