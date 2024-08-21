The Project

Poll finds majority think men shouldn't be shirtless in public

A new poll has found that 75 percent of us think men should wear shirts in public, unless they are at the beach or pool.

The poll was made up of 2,000 Britons by Perspectus Global. 

The disapproval rate was nearly the same between genders, with 72 per cent of men and 76 per cent calling it "unacceptable".

The survey, unsurprisingly, did reveal an exception to the rule.

Forty-six per cent of respondents said there could be exceptions, such as someone in peak physical condition.

Harriet Scott, CEO of Perspectus Global, said: 'Britain has spoken, and it seems, as a nation, we have voted strongly against the notion of men with their tops off in summer.

'Lucky then, for the nation's men, that the very high temperatures are due to drop this week, across the UK, into the cooler twenties again.

