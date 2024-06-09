The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected

Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia’s 2030 Emission Targets If Elected

We don’t yet know when the next election will be, but election promises are heating up, and so is the planet.

This is why the Opposition’s new climate announcement is causing major waves.

Peter Dutton has dropped a new climate bombshell, announcing his party will head to the polls with a plan to abandon Australia’s 2030 emissions targets.

But this is much bigger than a domestic policy debate – this would be a breakup on a global scale.

Ditching the 2030 targets means pulling out of the Paris Agreement, the most significant climate change treaty of all time.

In December 2015, almost every country in the world signed a legally binding agreement to keep global surface temperature to 1.5 degrees. 

To do so meant almost halving emissions by 2030, and something Australia has legislated.

But the Coalition claims that at current rates, the only way Australia can meet that target is by collapsing the industry.

The Coalition plan is net zero by 2050, using nuclear power to get there and relying on gas to support the grid until the reactors are built. 

Which the CSIRO says won’t happen before 2040, and at a cost of up to $12 billion per reactor.

Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas
NEXT STORY

Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

    Israel Celebrates Rescue Of Four Hostages From Hamas

    She became the most recognisable face of Israel's music festival massacre.
    It Turns Out We’ve Been Mispronouncing Some Of The World’s Biggest Brand Names

    It Turns Out We’ve Been Mispronouncing Some Of The World’s Biggest Brand Names

    Companies, from Peugeot to Marlboro, are finding that their international customers are frequently struggling with pronouncing the names of these iconic brands.
    Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

    Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

    An Aussie mum was left horrified and upset after her son revealed his tattoo at the departure gates at an international airport.
    Spain’s Race Walker Premature Celebration As She Misses Out On Podium Finish

    Spain’s Race Walker Premature Celebration As She Misses Out On Podium Finish

    Spanish racewalker Laura García-Caro celebrated a little too early, captured raising her hand and smiling as her Ukrainian rival Lyudmyla Olyanovska overtook her with just two metres of the race to go.
    Heinz Reveals Some People Use Their Salad Cream As Foot Cream Or Massage Oil

    Heinz Reveals Some People Use Their Salad Cream As Foot Cream Or Massage Oil

    Heinz has revealed the unconventional uses some people use for its Salad Cream, including as a foot cream and massage oil.