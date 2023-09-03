The Project

Peter Dutton Pledges Second Referendum If Voice Fails

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has promised to hold another referendum to recognise Indigenous Australians in the constitution, should the Voice fail to pass in October.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Mr Dutton said he believed “it is right and respectful to recognise Indigenous Australians in the Constitution,” and would commit to holding another referendum during his first term, if the Coalition were to come into power. 

The Coalition leader explained that while he believes recognition in the constitution is important, the Voice is the wrong way to go about it. 

“Enshrining a voice in the constitution is divisive, it will divide the country down the middle,“ he said. 

"It will change the way of government very significantly, because of the broad words, and I think it would grind the process of government decision-making to a near halt."

Mr Dutton has been a vocal opponent of the Voice and continues to campaign against the proposed national advisory group. 

