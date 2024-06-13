The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Permits For Airbnbs Required In Brisbane Amid City’s Rental Crisis

Permits For Airbnbs Required In Brisbane Amid City’s Rental Crisis

Permits will be required to operate an Airbnb in Australia's biggest local council amid an ongoing rental crisis.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is set to introduce the permit system for short-term accommodation including Airbnb after handing down his $4 billion council budget on Wednesday.

The Brisbane City Council has also called on the Queensland government to follow its lead and better regulate the short-stay sector.

More than 10,000 properties in Brisbane are used for short-stay accommodation, according to data analytics site AirDNA.

A year-long review by a Brisbane City Council task force found residents felt short-term accommodation was causing security concerns, overcrowding, noise and anti-social behaviour.

A system is now set to be introduced where a Brisbane landlord will require a council-approved permit before they can list their property for short term accommodation.

The council will only issue a permit if a property has appropriate planning approvals in place, body corporate support and a 24-7 property manager.

"We recognise that short-stay accommodation delivers an economic dividend to Brisbane, particularly during major events when hotels are full," councillor Fiona Cunningham said.

"However, the task force has heard from residents who are fed up with their residential apartment buildings turning into mini-hotels.

"Clearly more needs to be done to improve the accountability of operators to address complaints, and council needs the powers to weed out those who continue to do the wrong thing."

Properties that do not meet permit requirements would be forced to go back onto the long-term rental market to help meet demand in Brisbane.

Brisbane is the equal-second tightest rental market in the country, according to the latest PropTrack Market Insight Report.

The rental vacancy rate in Brisbane rose 0.07 but still sat at just 1.11 per cent in May.

With AAP.

TikToker Reveals The ‘Correct Way’ To Open A Bag Of Lollies
NEXT STORY

TikToker Reveals The ‘Correct Way’ To Open A Bag Of Lollies

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    TikToker Reveals The ‘Correct Way’ To Open A Bag Of Lollies

    TikToker Reveals The ‘Correct Way’ To Open A Bag Of Lollies

    We all know TikTok is a haven for life hacks, and one TikToker has just revealed the ‘correct way’ to open a delicious bag of lollies.
    KitKats With Tomato Sauce Is The New Bizarre Food Trend Sweeping The Internet

    KitKats With Tomato Sauce Is The New Bizarre Food Trend Sweeping The Internet

    A bizarre food trend is flooding social media, where people are chowing down on KitKats doused in tomato sauce.
    The Worst One Word Text Message To Receive Is ‘Sure’

    The Worst One Word Text Message To Receive Is ‘Sure’

    A fearsome debate has been sparked over whether replying to a text message with the singular word ‘sure’ is passive-aggressive or not.
    Oliver and Isla Take Out Top Spots For Australia’s Most Popular Baby Names

    Oliver and Isla Take Out Top Spots For Australia’s Most Popular Baby Names

    New data has revealed that Oliver and Isla have topped the list as Australia’s most popular baby names for 2024.
    Man Burns Down House Trying To Kill Spider

    Man Burns Down House Trying To Kill Spider

    A man accidentally burnt down his parent’s house after he attempted to try and kill a spider with a blowtorch, and honestly, haven’t we all been close to doing the same?