Passengers Furious After Flight Delayed So Crew Could Eat

According to a report from MailOnline, the pilot of the easyJet flight from Lisbon to Manchester told passengers over the intercom that he "​​couldn't feed the crew with two poor sandwiches".

The pilot explained he had to "go through the security check again, passport check, and when I asked if I can skip the queue to buy something for the crew while passengers were waiting - the answer was no."

Speaking to MailOnline, an anonymous passenger said the flight had already been delayed when they were told it would be pushed back further for the crew to get food.

'The flight departure was delayed until after 4 pm due to not having any crew available to attend,' they said.

'When the crew arrived and we boarded the plane the crew announced that there would be further delays to get the crew some food.'

In a picture provided to MailOnline, a pizza box can be seen on a shelf in the crew area of the plane.

The passenger went on to say the pilot 'decided to go and get some for his crew and delay the flight' further, adding that 'apparently sandwiches weren't good enough' and wouldn't sustain the crew on a nearly three-hour flight.

They went on to say that passengers waited on the plane for over an hour for the situation to be resolved.

'Making passengers wait on the plane for this amount of time meant we couldn't use any toilet facilities or get any food or drink for ourselves,' they said, adding that some passengers received complimentary refreshments but others did not.

EasyJet apologised for the delay in a statement to MailOnline.

'We are sorry that this flight from Lisbon to Manchester was delayed due to insufficient catering being available onboard for the crew. We are required to ensure that our crew have sufficient provisions onboard to operate safely,' the statement read.