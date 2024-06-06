The Project

One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

One Western Australian person was responsible for nearly half of the 51,589 complaints made about aircraft noise in 2023.

Data from Airservices Australia revealed that the unidentified person complained 20,716 times last year.

The runner-up complainant was from the Brisbane area with 4,071 complaints.

Complaints more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, with only 25,178 made in 2022.

Airservices Australia provided the data to a Senate Inquiry into the impact of aircraft noise on cities and regional centres.

Noise pollution from planes can adversely affect the health and well-being of those who live underneath flight paths.

