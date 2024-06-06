One Aussie Person Complained Over 20,000 Times About Aircraft Noise In One Year

Data from Airservices Australia revealed that the unidentified person complained 20,716 times last year.

The runner-up complainant was from the Brisbane area with 4,071 complaints.

Complaints more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, with only 25,178 made in 2022.

Airservices Australia provided the data to a Senate Inquiry into the impact of aircraft noise on cities and regional centres.

Noise pollution from planes can adversely affect the health and well-being of those who live underneath flight paths.