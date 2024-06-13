Oliver and Isla Take Out Top Spots For Australia’s Most Popular Baby Names

McCrindle compiled a list of the top 10 baby names for boys and girls, with Oliver the most popular name for boys for the 11th year in a row.

Noah came in second again, while Henry jumping to third pushed Leo down one spot to four.

Theodore also made a jump up from seventh place to fifth, while Hudson jumped from eighth to sixth.

Names that were popular last year, Elias, Ashton, Vincent, Connor or Jaxon, fell out of the top 100 entirely in 2024.

Isla reclaimed the top spot after being knocked down by Charlotte last year. Charlotte was firmly in the top spot from 2014 to 2021 until it was knocked down by Isla.

Olivia, Mia, Ava and Matilda have retained their places, while Harper, Lily and Hazel made it into the top 10, bumping off Ella, Grace and Willow.

Other Names that no longer exist in the top 100 are Charlie, Jasmine, Claire, Gracie and Lilly.

Top Baby Girl Names:

Isla Amelia Charlotte Olivia Mia Ava Matilda Harper Lily Hazel

Top Baby Boy Names: