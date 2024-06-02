Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

And there’s one issue that shapes up to be a cornerstone election issue when we go to the polls.

The battle lines have been drawn and nuclear power plants are at the centre of them.

The Prime Minister has set the agenda for the remainder of his term, saying the government will campaign on the issue until the day Australia heads to the polls.

It’s been almost two years since the opposition leader first flagged his nuclear policy proposal, but the devil is in the details, and that’s precisely what the PM says is missing.

It comes as rumours swirl around whether Anthony Albanese will call an early election when he still has more than a year left to do so.

And while the PM has repeatedly said he intends to serve a full term… There are a few reasons he may decide not to.

The impact of foreign forces could also play a role in his decision.

So will Albo stick to his guns and hold out until next year, and will the next campaign go totally nuclear.