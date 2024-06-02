The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

Nuclear Shaping Up To Be The Big Issue Next Election

We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Anthony Albanese being elected as the Prime Minister of Australia, and now rumours are swirling around when the PM will call the next election.

And there’s one issue that shapes up to be a cornerstone election issue when we go to the polls. 

The battle lines have been drawn and nuclear power plants are at the centre of them.

The Prime Minister has set the agenda for the remainder of his term, saying the government will campaign on the issue until the day Australia heads to the polls.

It’s been almost two years since the opposition leader first flagged his nuclear policy proposal, but the devil is in the details, and that’s precisely what the PM says is missing.

It comes as rumours swirl around whether Anthony Albanese will call an early election when he still has more than a year left to do so.

And while the PM has repeatedly said he intends to serve a full term… There are a few reasons he may decide not to.

The impact of foreign forces could also play a role in his decision.

So will Albo stick to his guns and hold out until next year, and will the next campaign go totally nuclear. 

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall
NEXT STORY

Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    Olympian Shane Rose Back On His Horse After Breaking 18 Bones In Horror Fall

    The road to the Olympics is tough for any athlete, but equestrian Shane Rose has faced a truly dramatic path.
    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

    Described by researcher Cat Bohannon as ‘two little death nuggets’, she believes that the key to longevity in the life of males is the removal of the Crown Jewels.
    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

    Some restaurants are ditching QR codes over the fear of appearing ‘tacky’ after the new-age technological feature boomed in popularity post-pandemic as a way to limit the transfer of germs.
    Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

    Matildas Star Caitlin Foord Under Injury Cloud Ahead Of Olympics

    The Matildas face a potentially huge blow to their bid for Olympic glory after Caitlin Foord suffered a hamstring injury.
    Former Gossip Girl Star Taylor Momsen Bitten By A Bat Onstage During Performance

    Former Gossip Girl Star Taylor Momsen Bitten By A Bat Onstage During Performance

    Former Gossip Girl star and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat during a performance in Spain.