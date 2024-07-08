NSW Allows Future Learner Drivers To Take L Plate Test At Home

The revamped 'exam' is now being offered online, in a change that brings NSW into line with four other states.

Drivers will also only have to pay the $55 fee when they pass rather than every time they take the test.

It's hoped the move will take pressure off Service NSW centres, which saw more than 215,000n applicants sit the exam last year.

Transport for NSW Duncan Lucas told 9News it's "flexible", "accessible", "modern" and "interactive.

"The test has been in place in four other states across Australia for a while now, and we've seen no evidence of systemic fraud or cheating," he said.