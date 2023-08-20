Nikki Webster Surprises Matildas’ Fan Celebration With 'Strawberry Kisses' Performance

Celebrating their history-making tournament at the Riverstage in Brisbane on Sunday, Webster was a surprise special guest at the Tillies special event.

Following a 4-0 triumph over Canada to march into the knockouts, goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold told reporters that Webster’s classic has been played on repeat during the Matildas’ World Cup campaign.

“Strawberry Kisses by Nikki Webster has been a team favourite [during] the last couple of weeks,” said Arnold.

Arnold suggested that the song was originally Steph Catley’s favourite.

“I think actually it is Steph Catley’s favourite song,” said Arnold.

In a video posted to the Matildas’ Twitter account, Catley can be seen loving the surprise as Webster belted out her classic with the Australian squad.

The Matildas finished their World Cup campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat to Sweden in the battle for third-place.

Their fourth-place finish is the best result an Australian team, men or women, has had at a FIFA World Cup.