New Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade Hits Shelves Just In Time For Taylor Swift’s Australian Tour

Drawing influence from the pop superstar hit Lavender Haze, the ready-to-drink beverage will hit shelves on February 13, coinciding with Swift touching down in Melbourne ahead of her first show at the MCG on February 16.

“Smirnoff lives and breathes music, so when we saw the line-up of incredible musicians and artists making their way to Aussie stages this year, we knew we had to get ready for it,” said Maddy Stockwell, Smirnoff’s Marketing Manager.

“With the colour purple having its moment, we’re leaning into our lavender era with the launch of Smirnoff Lavender Lemonade, creating a new taste that sparks excitement.”

The beverage combines crisp lemonade with lavender and Smirnoff’s triple-distilled vodka and is described as being “vibrantly tart yet sweet”.

Smirnoff Ice Lavender Lemonade will be available at major liquor retailers across Australia starting February 13, with four packs priced at $21.99.