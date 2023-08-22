New Research Shows Aussies Find French And British Accents The Most Attractive

According to the harmony results, nearly half of Australian women think a foreign accent can make someone more attractive.

45 per cent of Aussie women believe this, while 39 per cent of Aussie men share the same view.

Young adults, aged between 18 to 24, are big fans of an overseas accent, with 61 per cent believing this is an attractive attribute.

Nearly a third of online daters say an international accent makes potential matches seem more interesting.

The most popular accent was a tie between French and British English (41 per cent), while Italian was next (32 per cent) and Irish third (30 per cent).

While the French and English were tied for the most popular accent, the French were seen as the most romantic, with 56 per cent of the vote.

Over a quarter of survey participants said they’d be open to online dating with someone overseas, with a higher rate of willingness amongst males (33 per cent) than females (24 per cent).

It seems Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie were the big winners, taking out the most attractive male and female celebrity accents, respectively.

Despite this, the Australian accent was considered ‘bogan’ by 44% of those surveyed.