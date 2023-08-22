The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

New Research Shows Aussies Find French And British Accents The Most Attractive

New Research Shows Aussies Find French And British Accents The Most Attractive

New research has revealed what accents Australians find the most attractive.

According to the harmony results, nearly half of Australian women think a foreign accent can make someone more attractive.

45 per cent of Aussie women believe this, while 39 per cent of Aussie men share the same view.

Young adults, aged between 18 to 24, are big fans of an overseas accent, with 61 per cent believing this is an attractive attribute.

Nearly a third of online daters say an international accent makes potential matches seem more interesting.

The most popular accent was a tie between French and British English (41 per cent), while Italian was next (32 per cent) and Irish third (30 per cent).

While the French and English were tied for the most popular accent, the French were seen as the most romantic, with 56 per cent of the vote. 

Over a quarter of survey participants said they’d be open to online dating with someone overseas, with a higher rate of willingness amongst males (33 per cent) than females (24 per cent). 

It seems Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie were the big winners, taking out the most attractive male and female celebrity accents, respectively. 

Despite this, the Australian accent was considered ‘bogan’ by 44% of those surveyed.

Popstar Christina Aguilera To Perform In Melbourne For One Night Only
NEXT STORY

Popstar Christina Aguilera To Perform In Melbourne For One Night Only

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Popstar Christina Aguilera To Perform In Melbourne For One Night Only

    Popstar Christina Aguilera To Perform In Melbourne For One Night Only

    Popstar Christina Aguilera will perform in Australia for one night under the Victorian Government’s ‘Always Live’ program.
    British Nurse Lucy Letby To Serve Whole Life Sentence For Killing 7 Babies

    British Nurse Lucy Letby To Serve Whole Life Sentence For Killing 7 Babies

    Nurse Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing seven newborn babies after a judge ruled the United Kingdom's most prolific serial child killer of modern times should never be released. 
    Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Smashes Into The Moon

    Russia's Luna-25 Spacecraft Smashes Into The Moon

    Russia's first moon mission in nearly half a century has failed after the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon.
    Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

    Rapidly Ageing Population Could Cost Australia Billions

    Australia’s population is on track to hit 40 million within the next 40 years, despite a forecast that the country will grow at its slowest rate since federation.
    Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law

    Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law

    Qantas Statement On Class Action From Echo Law