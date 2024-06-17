The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

New Poll Shows Peter Dutton Is Now The Preferred Prime Minister

New Poll Shows Peter Dutton Is Now The Preferred Prime Minister

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has overtaken Anthony Albanese as the preferred Prime Minister as voters turn to the coalition for national security and economic management.

The Resolve Political Monitor, conducted for the Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, found 36 per cent of voters backed Mr Dutton as their preferred prime minister compared to 35 per cent who supported Mr Albanese.

This is the first time the opposition leader has taken the lead in the race for voter sentiment in this survey.

About 40 per cent of voters prefer Dutton and the coalition as economic managers compared to 24 per cent who prefer Albanese and the Labor Party, while 23 per cent ranked Labor and the prime minister as best to manage national security and defence compared to 42 per cent who favoured the opposition.

Though the primary vote for the coalition has remained steady at 36 per cent, the Labor Party's support fell from 29 to 28 per cent, its lowest in three years.

Despite the dire outlook, cabinet minister Tanya Plibersek insisted Labor's policies would help alleviate cost of living pressures.

"We're not focused on the polls, we're focused on doing the right thing for Australian people," she told Sunrise on Monday.

With AAP.

23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year
NEXT STORY

23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

    23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

    Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a middle school in the US.
    Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

    Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

    Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, bringing in an estimated US$295m worldwide.
    ‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

    ‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

    A ‘very polite’ bear has broken into four homes and a garage in California on a mission for meat, even managing to open a freezer and steal frozen chicken.
    Aussies Believe They Hit Their Prime At 51 Years Old

    Aussies Believe They Hit Their Prime At 51 Years Old

    According to a new survey, Aussies feel they hit their prime at about 51 years old.
    Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Eras Tour To End In December

    Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Eras Tour To End In December

    The Eras tour has been the "most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life", Taylor Swift says, confirming it will end in December.