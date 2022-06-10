New Centrelink Points-Based System Has Job Seeker Receivers Worried

Job Seekers have found it challenging to keep up with the '20 applications a month' rule that's been in place for many years. But their payments may be affected by a new points-based system that requires them to complete a range of activities each month and a total of 100-points to get their payments.

Advocates say it may create as many issues as it solves, but with concerns, the system isn't perfect. Edwina MacDonald, the deputy chief executive of the Australian Council of Social Service, said she was concerned the system did not "provide the flexibility originally intended".

She said it "risks reproducing the same issues that led to 200,000 people every month having their payment suspended in Jobactive".

"Some people, particularly those with limited digital literacy or poor internet access, will experience significant challenges with the online reporting required," she said.

The tasks and activities range from attending job interviews to counselling, through to the existing work for the dole.

PaTH Internship - 25 points per week

Work for the Dole- 20 points per week (full-time) 15 points per week (part-time)

Education and training - 20 points per week (full-time) 15 points per week (part-time)

Career coaching - 20 points

Attending a job interview - 20 points

Attending a job fair - 20 points (points can be claimed for one job fair per year)

Adult Migrant English Program - 20 points per week (full-time) 15 points per week (part-time)

Work-related licences and qualifications (For example, forklift licence/white card) - 15 points

Provider workshops (For example, work preparation activities/job clubs) - 10 points

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation - 10 points

Counselling - 10 points

Participant sourced voluntary work (For example, fire reserves, school canteen) - 5 points for 5 hours (maximum of 10 points per month)

Paid work - 5 points for 5 hours (rounded up)

Completing a job application (job search) - 5 points

Kristin O'Connell, a spokesperson for the Antipoverty Centre, said there was "no transparency" about how the points were assigned to each activity or "how the computer is going to decide how many points you need to fulfil".

"The points are very unfair in that they don't value people's time," she said, adding there had been little communication about the changes.