The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Netherlands Football Coach Caught Picking His Nose And Eating It

Netherlands Football Coach Caught Picking His Nose And Eating It

Netherlands football coach Ronald Koeman was caught on film picking his nose and then eating it while his team celebrated a win over Poland at Euro 2024.

Koeman’s team kicked off their tournament with a 2-1 win in Hamburg after Wout Weghorst’s late goal.

A TV camera then caught the Netherlands head coach digging for gold, then promptly popping his finger in his mouth.

It doesn’t end there. Koeman then licked his finger and lifted his shirt to wipe his nose, with the clip going viral on social media.

“That's... just disgusting,” one fan wrote, while another added, “No, Ronald, that is so not right.”

Another said, “I mean, why would you do that?”

The incident had others comparing it to the time German coach Joachim Löw put his hand down his pants and then sniffed his fingers during Germany’s game against Ukraine back in 2016.

“I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry,” he said at the time.

“It was adrenaline and concentration. I will try to behave differently in the future.”

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits
NEXT STORY

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

Advertisement

Related Articles

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

Protestors Gather Outside Parliament House As Chinese Premier Visits

Everyone knows long-distance relationships are hard, but, after a rocky patch, the Chinese Premier has visited Parliament House with one message: we’re committed to making this thing work.
Donald Trump Rants About How Much He Hates Water-Saving Showers…again

Donald Trump Rants About How Much He Hates Water-Saving Showers…again

Donald Trump has marked his 78th birthday, addressing a fawning crowd in Florida and repeatedly dismissing his opponent in November's election, President Joe Biden, as too frail for a second term.
23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

23 Sets Of Twins Graduate From Same School Year

Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a middle school in the US.
Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

Inside Out 2 Breaks Records With Strongest Ever Global Opening For An Animated Film

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, bringing in an estimated US$295m worldwide.
‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

‘Very Polite’ Bear Breaks Into Multiple Homes, Steals Frozen Chicken

A ‘very polite’ bear has broken into four homes and a garage in California on a mission for meat, even managing to open a freezer and steal frozen chicken.