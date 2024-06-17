Netherlands Football Coach Caught Picking His Nose And Eating It

Koeman’s team kicked off their tournament with a 2-1 win in Hamburg after Wout Weghorst’s late goal.

A TV camera then caught the Netherlands head coach digging for gold, then promptly popping his finger in his mouth.

It doesn’t end there. Koeman then licked his finger and lifted his shirt to wipe his nose, with the clip going viral on social media.

“That's... just disgusting,” one fan wrote, while another added, “No, Ronald, that is so not right.”

Another said, “I mean, why would you do that?”

The incident had others comparing it to the time German coach Joachim Löw put his hand down his pants and then sniffed his fingers during Germany’s game against Ukraine back in 2016.

“I saw the pictures as well and obviously sometimes you do things subconsciously. It happened and I am sorry,” he said at the time.

“It was adrenaline and concentration. I will try to behave differently in the future.”