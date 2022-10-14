The Project

Netflix To Launch Ad-Supported Version, Which Will Still Cost And Have Less Content

Netflix will release a subscription option supported by ads - however it will still cost subscribers at $6.99 per month.

Netflix unveiled plans to release a subscription option supported by ads a few months ago.

The news came after reports of Netflix subscriber rates and share prices plummeting due to increasing competition.

However, most reports believed the ad-supported version would be a free version of Netflix, now it has been revealed that will not be the case.

In Australia, the new plan will cost about a third less than the video streaming service's current entry-level, ad-free option, at $6.99 a month.

However, viewers will watch 5 minutes of ads per hour and have a limited selection of television and films to choose from .

Statement From VicForests On Greater Gliders

