Mystery Christmas Asteroid Set To Pass Earth Tonight

Scientists at the agency are asking Australians with telescopes 30cm or larger to help spot the asteroid.

Thankfully, the asteroid poses no threat to Earth and is expected to pass by at 686,000 km from December 15 to 17.

It is expected to be at its best visibility in the Southern hemisphere at 7:12 pm on Thursday.

The asteroid has been named ‘Oumuamua’ (Hawaiian for “scout”) is roughly 400 metres long, and is considered a “middle-sized” asteroid.

“While we’ve found nearly all of the huge planet-killers, most of these middle-sized asteroids – of which there are several hundred thousand, and which could do great damage to a local area if they were to impact – are yet to be discovered.” says the agency.

The Northern Hemisphere can expect to see Oumuamua in the following days.