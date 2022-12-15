The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mystery Christmas Asteroid Set To Pass Earth Tonight

Mystery Christmas Asteroid Set To Pass Earth Tonight

European Space Agency has asked Australians to assist in locating a “mystery asteroid” that is approaching Earth tonight.

Scientists at the agency are asking Australians with telescopes 30cm or larger to help spot the asteroid.

Thankfully, the asteroid poses no threat to Earth and is expected to pass by at 686,000 km from December 15 to 17.

It is expected to be at its best visibility in the Southern hemisphere at 7:12 pm on Thursday.

The asteroid has been named ‘Oumuamua’ (Hawaiian for “scout”) is roughly 400 metres long, and is considered a “middle-sized” asteroid.

“While we’ve found nearly all of the huge planet-killers, most of these middle-sized asteroids – of which there are several hundred thousand, and which could do great damage to a local area if they were to impact – are yet to be discovered.” says the agency.

The Northern Hemisphere can expect to see Oumuamua in the following days.

Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert
NEXT STORY

Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

    Louis Tomlinson Fans Left Devastated After Being Told They Could Not Camp Overnight To Grab Tickets To His Concert

    Are the days of rock'n'roll dead? We've all heard stories of hardcore fans lined up for days to nab their tickets to their favourite artists. Well, those days are over, kids.
    Internet Divided As Mum Takes Naughty Elf Prank Too Far By Cutting Up Her Daughter’s Pyjamas

    Internet Divided As Mum Takes Naughty Elf Prank Too Far By Cutting Up Her Daughter’s Pyjamas

    A British mother has cut up her sleeping daughter’s pyjamas for a “naughty elf” prank.
    Woman Shares Why She Is Upset After Finding Out Her Baby-To-Be Is A Boy

    Woman Shares Why She Is Upset After Finding Out Her Baby-To-Be Is A Boy

    Paramedic and Tiny Hearts founder Nikki Jurcutz has been open and honest about her disappointment over the gender of her baby-to-be in a recent social media post.
    Moderna Creates World-First Melanoma Vaccination Based On The Same Technology Used In mRNA Covid Vaccine

    Moderna Creates World-First Melanoma Vaccination Based On The Same Technology Used In mRNA Covid Vaccine

    Biotech company Moderna has claimed to have created a world-first melanoma vaccine that personalises treatments for melanoma sufferers.
    Melbourne Has Coldest Summer Morning In 16 Years While A White Christmas Came Early In Some Parts Of Victoria

    Melbourne Has Coldest Summer Morning In 16 Years While A White Christmas Came Early In Some Parts Of Victoria

    Melburnians officially woke up to the coldest Summer morning in 16 years, with temperatures dropping as low as 9C on Wednesday.