Mundi Mundi Bashers Set World Record To Raise Money For Beyond Blue

Mundi Mundi bashers have set a new world record for the "largest human image of a country" after 7,243 people gathered to raise a whopping $115,888 for mental health charity Beyond Blue.

The previous record of the largest human image of a country was held by the Big Red Bash, which was 5,467 people.

Every ticket and blue headwear purchased contributed to the fundraising efforts, raising an astonishing $115,888 to support mental health charity Beyond Blue.

“It’s absolutely incredible to see 14,000 people out here on the Mundi Mundi Plains—the biggest Bash yet! Beyond Blue’s work is so important, and to have this level of support from our community is both humbling and inspiring,” Outback Music Festival Group founder and MD Greg Donovan said.

“Big Blue Day is already a staple of the Big Red Bash, and I’m so proud to bring it to Mundi. This record-breaking moment isn’t just about setting a new benchmark; it’s about coming together as a nation, in one of the most stunning and remote locations in Australia, to make a difference in people’s lives.”

In 2023, Mundi Mundi bashers took the world record title for the largest Nutbush dance after 6,594 festival-goers danced to Tina Turner’s iconic song.

