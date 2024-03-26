Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

The 26-year-old's funeral was held at Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre in South Morang, in Melbourne's north, on Tuesday morning.

Mourners were asked to wear bright colours to the service in honour of Jesse.

Family members, including Jesse's parents and sister Kourtnee, were joined by mourners and former colleagues from Network 10, where he worked on the morning show Studio 10.

Balloons spelling out Jesse' 's name adorned the convention centre's stage alongside photos of him smiling at various ages.

Network 10 reporter Daniel Doody delivered a eulogy before bubbles were blown and released at the end of the service.