The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

Hundreds of heartbroken family and friends have gathered to farewell television presenter Jesse Baird, who was allegedly murdered alongside his partner Luke Davies in Sydney.

The 26-year-old's funeral was held at Plenty Ranges Arts and Convention Centre in South Morang, in Melbourne's north, on Tuesday morning.

Mourners were asked to wear bright colours to the service in honour of Jesse.

Family members, including Jesse's parents and sister Kourtnee, were joined by mourners and former colleagues from Network 10, where he worked on the morning show Studio 10.

Balloons spelling out Jesse' 's name adorned the convention centre's stage alongside photos of him smiling at various ages.

Network 10 reporter Daniel Doody delivered a eulogy before bubbles were blown and released at the end of the service.

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules
NEXT STORY

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

Advertisement

Related Articles

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

It’s been a busy day in Canberra, with the Government copping heat on two key policies.
Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

A group of Montreal parents are suing their children’s art teacher and school board after students discovered he was selling their artwork on his website.
Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

An Adelaide bride-to-be is offering a reward for anyone who can locate her missing wedding dress. It was lost after her fiance accidentally drove away with it on the roof of his car.
US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

A man from Texas is humouring the internet with his recent bold move – legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and running for president.
World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The world’s first Dragon Ball Z theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia.