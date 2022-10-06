The Project

Mortgage Expert Advises Against Joke Money Transfer Descriptions

A mortgage advisor advises against using fake funny references when transferring money to friends.

We've all done it. Why would we write 'for dinner Monday' when we can write 'big ol' bag of drugs'. Parting with money after you've already spent it is hard; why not lighten the load with a little joke?

 

Well, it could affect your mortgage loan chances, so yeah, that's a pretty good reason why.

 

KAG Financial recently uploaded a video on TikTok titled, 'How to avoid embarrassment when applying for a mortgage', and it's been viewed nearly half a million times as viewers were sent into a panic about their previous inappropriate references.

 

 "Remember the money you transferred your pal? We see it, and so does the lender," the clip opens to all our horror.

 

They then state to avoid joke descriptions.

 

"'Money for drugs' is probably not the best thing to use."

 

 Apparently, this is on the tame end of what the financial company has seen.

 

Interestingly if you are transferring money for drugs, you're more likely to use a fake reference like 'for dinner Monday'…so by that logic, drug users are more likely to get a loan than sober jokesters.

 

The clip goes on to explain, "For those of you asking how far they check back - most of the time it's three months, your application is also only affected if it's something illegal."

 

People who were concerned about sending money to someone with references like "SUGAR DADDY" and "Wifey Dollaaa" were happy to hear that it wouldn't cause problems for them while looking for a home.

 

That's some good news. Renters can still have a little fun, so long as there is not an illegal element to the description. 

 

"Nude Modelling" or "Special Massage" are still legal yet smile-inducing options.

 

Some commenters on the clip expressed their regrets. 

 

"Jesus, some of mine are horrific," a user wrote.

 

Another added, "And this is why I will never ever ever get a mortgage."

