MLB Player Becomes First To Play For Two Teams In One Game

Jansen was playing for the Blue Jays when the game was rained out on June 26.

The Canadian team then traded him to the Red Sox for three prospects a month later.

The weather-delayed game picked back up on August 26, meaning Jansen was playing against his old team in the same game he played two months earlier.

Jansen even batted for both teams in the same inning.

“I was surprised when I found out I was the first one to do it,” Jansen said after the game.

“It’s cool, leaving a stamp like that on the game. It’s interesting, and it’s strange. And I’m grateful for the opportunity to have that.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the AP that he planned to play Jansen when the suspended game resumed, saying, “Let’s make history.”

“It was a very cool moment, just to be part of it,” Cora said.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen again. It has to be kind of like the perfect storm for that to happen — starting with the storm. And I’m glad that everybody enjoyed it.”