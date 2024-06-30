The Project

Michael J. Fox Joins Coldplay On Stage At Glastonbury

Michael J. Fox surprised fans by joining Coldplay on stage during the band's set at Glastonbury, playing the guitar during 'Fix You'.

Coldplay thrilled crowds with old hits and previewed music from their upcoming album during a record-breaking fifth headline slot at the Glastonbury Festival.

Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox was brought on to the stage in a wheelchair and played the guitar for the song Fix You alongside the band.

The Coldplay frontman made up a small song, telling Fox: "We just want to thank you, as humans go you're the best of all sorts, you're a musical charmer, you're the world's greatest farmer. Whoever got knighted wearing shorts? Thank you Michael, we love you."

The Hollywood actor, 63, was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease a year after Back To The Future Part III was released in 1990.

He announced his on-screen retirement in 2020 and in 2023 starred in the Apple+ documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, exploring how Parkinson's affected his life.

The British band first headlined on the Pyramid Stage in 2002 and overtook The Cure, who have headlined four times, on Saturday night.

Their set featured lasers, fireworks aplenty and hit songs like The Scientist, Yellow, Clocks, Viva La Vida and their Chainsmokers collaboration Something Just Like.

With AAP.

Image: BBC/Getty

