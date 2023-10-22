Meryl Streep Secretly Separated From Husband Don Gummer

Celebrity divorce is an absolute hornet’s nest. Celebs can’t just have a private separation, work out their differences in quiet and comfortably go their separate ways.

The constant spotlight on their personal lives magnifies every aspect of the divorce process, making it harder to maintain privacy and cope with emotional stress.

So, it makes sense that some celebrities like to have a sneaky little secret separation to avoid all the drama. Just recently Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Well now we have a brand-new secret celeb split; Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

A spokesperson for Streep told Page Six “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

In 1978, Meryl and Don's paths crossed when her brother introduced them. This meeting came shortly after Meryl's heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend, the iconic actor John Cazale, to lung cancer.

Their enduring love story spanned 45 years, during which they welcomed four children into their lives.