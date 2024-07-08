The Project

Melbourne Airport Train Link Could Be Up And Running Within A Decade

The Melbourne Airport train link is looking more likely than ever after a breakthrough in negotiations with state and federal governments.

Passenger trains could be running to Melbourne Airport within a decade after a breakthrough in the long-running stalemate over whether the station for the city's proposed $10 billion mega rail-link project should be above or below ground.

Melbourne Airport is conceding on its push for an underground station and will back the state and federal government's preference for an above-ground one.

The Victorian government argued the surface option would be quicker and cheaper and the airport thought an underground facility would future-proof it.

"Victorians have waited long enough for an airport rail line," Melbourne Airport chief executive officer Lorie Argus said on Monday.

"We will work with the Victorian government to deliver their preferred above-ground station at the airport so the rail line can become reality."

The compromise comes two weeks after federal government-appointed mediator Neil Scales declared the underground station should no longer be entertained.

Mr Scales found the $10 billion link remained "viable and necessary" but should be above ground unless a comprehensive case was put forward for an alternative.

The Victorian government repeatedly said an underground station would cost too much.

With AAP.

