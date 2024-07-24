Mattel Announces Blind Barbie Doll As Part Of Fashionistas Range

The toy company partnered with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) to produce the doll as part of its Barbie Fashionistas range.

According to AFB, the doll's eye gaze is designed to be "facing slightly up and out" to accurately reflect the sometimes-distinct eye gaze of a blind individual".

The elbow articulations on the doll will also allow easier use of the included cane, and 'Barbie' will be written on the packaging in Braille.

"It was an honour to collaborate with Barbie on the development of the blind Barbie doll," said Eric Bridges, CEO and President of American Foundation for the Blind.

"By increasing representation and promoting awareness about the experiences of blind individuals and those with low vision, our shared goal is to inspire boundless opportunities for everyone, ultimately leading to a world of greater accessibility and inclusion."