Matildas Star Katrina Gorry And Partner Clara Markstedt Welcome Baby Boy

Matildas star Katrina Gorry and her fianceé Clara Markstedt have announced that they have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Clara gave birth to Koby Peter David Gorry on Sunday, and the couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting photos of their newborn son with his older sister, Harper.

The name includes a tribute to Markstedt’s late father, Peter Markstedt, who passed away during last year's World Cup.

"Our sweet baby boy. Koby Peter David Gorry, born 9/6 at 10:36am. 3660g and 50cm. Big sister is absolutely in love and our hearts are so full," the caption read.

The couple were inundated with congratulations and well-wishes in the comments from fans, as well as some of Gorry’s teammates, including Charli Grant, Caitlin Foord and Mackenzie Arnold.

It was in November 2023 that Katrina and Clara announced that they were expecting, sharing the news on Instagram with the caption: "Adding more love to our love story."

Gorry previously underwent IVF on her own and gave birth to Harper on August 16, 2021. When Harper was six months old, they went to Sweden, where she met Clara.

"When I went over to Sweden, love was not something I wanted to think about. It was just me and Harper. I never wanted to get married, and I think I had pushed away love or being in a relationship," Katrina told Mamamia.

"I always wanted [Harper] to have siblings. We've obviously brought Harper up together now, Clara and I. It happened first go for us the IVF and it's just been crazy."

