Man On Bucks Night Dressed As Jesus Fined In Italy

Hens and bucks parties can be heaps of fun. Getting together with your close friends and family to just enjoy yourselves before settling down into the mundane boredom and drudgery of married life.

Whether it’s just having a few drinks, playing paintball, enjoying a relaxing spa day, or reading erotic poetry – it can be heaps of fun.

Of course, things can go too far. Many a bride or groom has ended up way too hungover at their wedding or tied to a stop sign in the middle of town and missing the wedding day altogether.

Well, a bucks night in Italy went a bit too far, with one man arrested for blasphemy.

According to the Daily Mail, a man in the small Italian town of Jesolo was arrested and fined for blasphemy.

He was part of a group of men celebrating a bucks night, and for some reason, he was dressed as Jesus - complete with long hair, beard, white tunic, and of course, a giant cross.

Things seemed fine at first, with the locals laughing and taking pictures. Eventually, the Polizia arrived and charged the fake Jesus with blasphemy, giving him a two-hundred-dollar fine on the spot.

The incident comes after the Spanish tourist town Platja d’Aro, a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, banned sex dolls and genital costumes with fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448).

The new law bans people from going out in public “without clothing or only in their underwear or with clothing or accessories representing human genitals or with dolls or other accessories of a sexual nature.”

The town council approved fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448) for anti-social behaviours, which cause more of a disturbance. The town has also hired more police to enforce the new rules.