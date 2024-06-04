The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Man On Bucks Night Dressed As Jesus Fined In Italy

Man On Bucks Night Dressed As Jesus Fined In Italy

A groom dressed as Jesus Christ, carrying around a cross was fined €200 (AU$326) by Italian police after breaching blasphemy laws.

Hens and bucks parties can be heaps of fun. Getting together with your close friends and family to just enjoy yourselves before settling down into the mundane boredom and drudgery of married life.

Whether it’s just having a few drinks, playing paintball, enjoying a relaxing spa day, or reading erotic poetry – it can be heaps of fun.

Of course, things can go too far. Many a bride or groom has ended up way too hungover at their wedding or tied to a stop sign in the middle of town and missing the wedding day altogether.

Well, a bucks night in Italy went a bit too far, with one man arrested for blasphemy.

According to the Daily Mail, a man in the small Italian town of Jesolo was arrested and fined for blasphemy.

He was part of a group of men celebrating a bucks night, and for some reason, he was dressed as Jesus - complete with long hair, beard, white tunic, and of course, a giant cross.

Things seemed fine at first, with the locals laughing and taking pictures. Eventually, the Polizia arrived and charged the fake Jesus with blasphemy, giving him a two-hundred-dollar fine on the spot.

The incident comes after the Spanish tourist town Platja d’Aro, a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, banned sex dolls and genital costumes with fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448).

The new law bans people from going out in public “without clothing or only in their underwear or with clothing or accessories representing human genitals or with dolls or other accessories of a sexual nature.”

The town council approved fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448) for anti-social behaviours, which cause more of a disturbance. The town has also hired more police to enforce the new rules.

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time
NEXT STORY

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Advertisement

Related Articles

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

Electric Vehicles Sales Plummet For The First Time

After years of soaring sales, the electric car revolution appears to have stalled.
Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

Tony Gustavsson is unsure if the upcoming Olympic campaign will be his last as Australia boss as he gambles on the fitness of Katrina Gorry by including the injured midfielder in his squad for Paris.
Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers

Statement From The Victorian Department Of Families, Fairness And Housing About Park Towers
Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

Pizza Hut has debuted a new twist on a beloved menu item, serving up garlic bread loaded with pizza toppings.
US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

US Man Dodges Fatal Bullet Shot Thanks To Necklace

Police say a man’s chain necklace likely saved his life when it prevented a bullet from going into his neck.