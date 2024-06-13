Man Burns Down House Trying To Kill Spider

Twenty-nine firefighters were called to the house in Fresno, California after a man who was house-sitting at his parent’s place used a blowtorch to attack several black widow spiders on the ceiling.

Thankfully, the man was able to escape the blazing inferno unharmed. Can’t say the same about the house or the spiders.

Deputy fire marshal from the Fresno Fire Department, Lee Wildling, told ABC News, “The tenant used a torch like a handheld propane torch to kill the spiders that were around the base of the residential structure, and in doing so some flame from the torch went in between some of the cracks and the siding and into the interior of the wall.”

“It started a small fire within the wall that then travelled up into the attic through the wall space and into the attic to cause a larger fire.” It took 29 firefighters five minutes to put out the blaze.

“He was still outside when the smoke became visible,” Wilding added.

“The occupant was cooperative and did give a full statement as to his action at the time the fire was ignited.”