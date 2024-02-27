The Project

Mackenzie Arnold’s Iconic Matildas Goalkeeper Jersey Sells Out In Five Minutes

Following a slew of controversy, Mackenzie Arnold’s iconic purple Matildas’ goalkeeper jersey finally went on sale, only to sell out within five minutes of going live.

Manufacturer Nike copped some heat during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament after women’s goalkeeper jerseys were unavailable for purchase, despite a huge spike in demand following Arnold’s breathtaking performance during the quarter-final penalty shootout against France.

At the time, Nike pledged to make the goalkeeper jerseys available before the next major tournament.

The jerseys went live on the Football Australia website at noon on Tuesday, 27 February, and promptly sold out within five minutes.

“The support we as goalkeepers have felt from our fans over the last year has been absolutely incredible,” Arnold said.

“When I was a young athlete, the idea that I could make a living as a goalkeeper never really crossed my mind. It’s a testament to how far our game has come that the next generation of keepers will now see fans wearing our jerseys in the stands.”

The Matildas are set to take on Uzbekistan for the final Olympic qualifier.

Wednesday’s match at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium will be the 12th consecutive time the Tillies have sold out a stadium on home soil.

