Listen up, Twitter! This Chorizo Pic Is Not From The James Webb Space Telescope

Internet is fooled by a photo from the "James Webb Space Telescope" that was actually just a Chorizo

A French physicist has apologised for claiming that a photo of a Chorizo (yep, the spicy Spanish sausage!) was in fact a photo from the very high-tech James Webb Space Telescope. However, despite Etienne Klein's post being in jest, the online prank did not go down well with some. It's almost as if spicy food doesn't agree with them.

He tweeted the photo of a chorizo slice with the caption, "Photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light years from us. She was taken by the JWST. This level of detail… A new world is revealed day after day."

In response, some people on Twitter believed it was in fact a photograph of a real star, and were amazed at the photo quality. One user wrote that the new photo was a "huge step forward." Maybe Etienne should've put a toothpick in it to really drive home the joke.

In a way, he wasn't entirely lying, because stars are actually giant balls of hot gas, which ironically is the end result of eating Chorizo.

He has since released a statement to apologise for his misleading tweet, writing "In view of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged snapshot of Proxima Centauri was a form of amusement."

Look, if you're being fooled by a sausage, maybe you're just a silly sausage.

Biloela Family Receive Permanent Visas

