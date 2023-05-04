The Project

Lego-Inspired Pop-Up Restaurant Is Coming To Australia

Is anyone up for some square-shaped burgers?

Lego-Inspired burger joint Brick Burger is making its way to Australia.

The ticketing website explains that the menu features a “range of classic and specialty bricks made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients”, and diners can choose beef, chicken or vegetable options.

“Our brick-themed restaurant is designed to immerse you in a playful and exciting world of bricks, with colour brick walls, LEGO-themed furniture, and even a brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild.” Sounds like a brick extravaganza.

The restaurant had previously been in Auckland and the Philippines and had seen great success.

Residents in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth will be able to experience the brick-shaped food, but only for a limited time.

Early bird tickets cost $47 and will get the brick enthusiast diner one burger and one drink of choice.

Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Darwin do not have confirmed dates yet.

Melbourne: Bourke St, September 2 - September 3

Sydney: King Street Wharf, September 9 - September 10

Brisbane: Gasworks Plaza, September 16 -September 17

Perth: Adelaide Terrace, September 23 - September 24

