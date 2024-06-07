The Project

Laura Jones Wins Archibald Prize With Portrait Of Tim Winton

Sydney-based artist Laura Jones has become the 12th woman to win the prestigious Archibald Prize in its 103-year history.

Jones beat out 56 other finalists with her portrait of Australian author and conservationist Tim Winton, taking home a $100,000 winner's cheque for her efforts.

She described her win as an "incredible thrill" when accepting the award, saying "I hope this win encourages more young girls to pursue a career in the art world."

Laura Jones told The Project it was “unbelievable” to have won.

“I got the biggest shock of my life this morning,” she said.

“My heart was beating out of my chest.”

Jones said her subject, Winto, was reluctant to sit for the portrait at first, but changed his mind after seeing her previous work.

“I got the feeling he would be hard to convince as there was never a portrait of him in the Archibald before,” jones said.

“I wrote him a nice letter and I met him at an environmental advocacy event after I did a series of paintings on the Great Barrier Reef and I found him to be really humble and interesting and the legend that he is, but it planted the seed then and then he said yeah, come and do the sitting.”

Jones added that while Winton never said he loved the portrait, he did congratulate her on the win.

As for the prize money, Jones said she’ll be spending it on new canvases and and pay off some debt.

    Amy Poehler appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where they discussed Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
    In 2022 it was announced that Wallace and Gromit would be returning to our screens for a special 2024 Christmas feature film, and now the star-studded cast has been revealed.
    Thanks to the rising popularity of 90s fashion, the skivvy is finally having its much-deserved renaissance.
    Google will soon be rolling out changes to its popular Maps application to ensure greater security and privacy for users.
    Jennifer Aniston says she is surprised that Friends has lived on in popularity, 20 years after the incredibly popular sitcom ended.