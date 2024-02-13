The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

Legendary pop superstar Kylie Minogue is set to perform and be presented with the BRIT Awards highest accolade, the Global Icon Award, at next month's ceremony in London.

The Aussie pop star is being recognised for her "career spanning across five decades as one of the world's most successful and iconic music stars."

Kylie has maintained a strong UK fan base throughout her career, where she is the only female artist to score a No.1 album in five consecutive decades.

In her decades-long, illustrious career, the 'Tension' singer has achieved seven UK No.1 singles, and nine UK No.1 albums.

Kylie is also nominated for International Artist of the Year, and will take to the stage to perform at the awards show.

The BRITs Global Icon Award is reserved for "truly exceptional artists", with previous winners including Elton John, David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

"I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart," Kylie said. 

"I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!"

The BRIT awards will take place at the O2 arena on Saturday, March 2. 

Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year
NEXT STORY

Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

Most Aussies Will Not Be Celebrating Valentine's Day This Year

New research shows that just 23 per cent of Australians plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, with the cost of living crisis casting a shadow over February 14 festivities.
Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

A frustrated passenger has shared images of their soggy breakfast and poor seating conditions on two separate Qantas flights.
New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

New Wizard Of Oz Precinct Set To Open At Warner Bros. Movie World

Warner. Brothers Movie World is set to open a world-first Wizard of Oz precinct, with visitors set to enjoy an immersive experience of rides, sculptures and projections as they follow The Yellow Brick Road.
Year One Maths Question Leaves Parents Fuming Over “New Form Of Maths”

Year One Maths Question Leaves Parents Fuming Over “New Form Of Maths”

A Year One maths question has confused parents over the new way the school teaches the children mathematics.
Horrifying Moment Swedish Water Park Explodes Into Raging Fireball

Horrifying Moment Swedish Water Park Explodes Into Raging Fireball

A new water park in Sweden burst into flames, with a massive fireball decimating several outdoor waterslides and facilities.