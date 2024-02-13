Kylie Minogue To Be Presented With Global Icon Award At The BRITs

The Aussie pop star is being recognised for her "career spanning across five decades as one of the world's most successful and iconic music stars."

Kylie has maintained a strong UK fan base throughout her career, where she is the only female artist to score a No.1 album in five consecutive decades.

In her decades-long, illustrious career, the 'Tension' singer has achieved seven UK No.1 singles, and nine UK No.1 albums.

Kylie is also nominated for International Artist of the Year, and will take to the stage to perform at the awards show.

The BRITs Global Icon Award is reserved for "truly exceptional artists", with previous winners including Elton John, David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

"I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart," Kylie said.

"I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at the O2!"

The BRIT awards will take place at the O2 arena on Saturday, March 2.