KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

It’s time to Rock and Roll All Nite and Party Every Day because after two years of discussions, rock legends KISS have finally confirmed the band’s planned biopic, Shout It Out Loud, which is heading to Netflix in 2024.

The band’s manager, Doc McGhee, confirmed the news in a recent interview with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn.

McGhee revealed the biopic would be set in the 70s, with a focus on KISS’s early years as a band.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS,” McGhee shared.

“We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it. It’s already done. We have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along, and that’ll come in ’24.”

A casting list is yet to be revealed. However, guitarist and singer of the band Paul Stanley is eager to cast actors in their 20s to represent the band best.

“For casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s,” he told Download.

“Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s. When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one.

“Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them.

“But as the casting process goes on, I’ll certainly be there and watching. It’ll be interesting to see how someone else — be it the casting people or the director — how they view who I am and who they see doing that. I think I’ll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast.”