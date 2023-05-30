KISS Announce Final-Ever Australian Show

KISS have announced on Tuesday they are returning Down Under to ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ once again for what they have assured is their final-ever show in Australia.

The rock legends will perform a one-night-only exclusive show on October 7 at Accor Stadium in Sydney.

The announcement comes after a petition for the band to return, started by promoter Andrew McManus, received an overwhelming response.

“You have made your voices loud enough that it was impossible for us not to hear you! We are overwhelmed by your petitions and calls for one last KISS, so we are now announcing that The End Of The Road will detour one last time to Sydney for a final bombastic farewell,” KISS bassist Paul Stanley said in a statement.

“As unexpected as this is for us, we will make it unforgettable for all who share the night with us.”

Geoff Jones, CEO of the TEG Group, which is hosting the concert, said in a statement his team is “incredibly excited to be able to bring this iconic and legendary band back to Australia for one last time”.

“As the only country to receive an additional last-ever show, it speaks to the power of the band’s passionate Australian fanbase and TEG’s commitment to delivering the shows that fans demand.

“This final exclusive stadium show at Accor Stadium is sure to be a monumental goodbye for KISS fans from across Australia.”

After the Sydney farewell, KISS will say goodbye for good with their final-ever performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2, 2023.