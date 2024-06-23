King Charles’ Australia Trip To Be Scaled Back On Doctor’s Orders

His planned trip to New Zealand has also been cancelled on doctor’s orders. At 75, King Charles is undergoing weekly cancer treatment and has been advised to rein in his commitments.

According to England’s Daily Mirror, King Charles will visit Australia for six days before he heads to the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in Samoa on October 21.

While the itinerary isn't finalised, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the Everest on October 19, but will likely rule out attendance at the Melbourne Cup on November 5.

Peter V’landys, CEO of Racing NSW, officially invited the King to present the trophy for the $5 million King Charles III Stakes at Royal Randwick on Everest Day.

Noting a year-long communication with Buckingham Palace, V’landys said, "We are extremely hopeful the King can be at Randwick on October 19.

“At the moment, it’s all looking very promising as The Everest race meeting fits in with The King’s schedule."

The King’s principal private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, has been in Sydney to finalise plans for the royal tour. Senior officials in the Minns government have been lobbying for King Charles to visit Sydney.

The Mirror reported the Australian tour will be scaled back to six days, with a two-day break before the King heads to Samoa.

"Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand," a source told The Mirror.

"But everyone’s aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself. It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future."

King Charles has visited Australia 15 times, most recently in 2018 for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.