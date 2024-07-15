The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

King Charles And Queen Camilla To Visit Australia In October

King Charles And Queen Camilla To Visit Australia In October

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading to Australia later this year and will carry out engagements in Canberra and NSW.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to Australia later this year, the federal government has confirmed.

Charles, 75, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, and his wife, 76, will visit Canberra and NSW in October.

It will be Charles' first visit to Australia since he became king and the first by a reigning monarch since 2011, when Queen Elizabeth II travelled to Canberra, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. 

He has visited 15 times previously and in 1966 spent time at a school in Victoria.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said planning for the visit was well underway.

"I am honoured to welcome the King and Queen on their first royal visit to Australia later this year, they are always welcome visitors," he said.

"The King has a deep regard for our great nation, and has always spoken warmly of the time he has spent here and the astounding beauty of our extraordinary continent. 

"I look forward welcoming the King and Queen back to Australia for this important visit."

The Project with AAP. 

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final
NEXT STORY

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Advertisement

Related Articles

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

Young Fan’s Hilarious Reaction To England Losing Euro Final

After weeks of singing “It’s Coming Home”, England fans have had to accept… it’s not.
England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

England Continues To Wait For Football To Come Home Following Spain Loss

Spain has won a record fourth Euro title, after beating England 2-1 in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.
Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula 1 Driver Ralf Schumacher Shares He’s In Same-Sex Relationship

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has announced he is in a same-sex relationship on Instagram.
Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

Mum-To-Be's Reaction To Unwanted Surprise Gender Reveal Party Leads To Big Family Fallout

A mum-to-be has taken to the Reddit page known as AITA (Am I the a--hole) to gauge whether she reacted appropriately, after a family member threw her a gender reveal party despite her explicitly saying she did not want one.
Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Tour de France Spectator Facing Legal Action After Throwing Chips At Cyclists

Legal action will be taken against a spectator who threw potato chips at Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.