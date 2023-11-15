Kim Kardashian Named As GQs Man Of The Year For 2023

The reality star was featured on the front cover of the magazines 2023 Men of The Year issue, and was named the Tycoon of the Year by the publication.

“Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!” Kardashian said on Instagram, with a post of the cover and other shots featured in the article.

Kardashian’s Skims intimates label recently became the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

“I just wanted men to find out what all the hype is about,” Kardashian said in the article.

Kardashian also spoke about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr, who died of cancer in 2003 and how she instils a work-ethic in her own children.

“My dad made me sign a contract for everything,” Kim told GQ.

“When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. …

“[North] gets a huge pitcher [of lemonade] and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner.

“She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there for hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them.”

Image: GQ Magazine