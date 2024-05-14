KFC To Open ‘World-First’ Pop-Up Offering Free Double-Coated Chicken To Sydneysiders

KFC has added three new burgers: the ‘Original Crispy’, the ‘Original Crispy Cheese and Bacon’ and the ‘Original Crispy Stacker.’ These burgers use a new crispy formula. The chicken is double-breaded to create a thick and crunchy coating.

The pop-up will be in Sydney’s 118 Crown St, Darlinghurst and will be offering unique free food to hungry customers.

The pop-up restaurant will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, May 17 and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, May 18.

Other items on offer will include a range of deep-fried items like cheesecake, broccolini and asparagus and a peanut butter and jam sandwich in the Colonel’s signature crispy coating.

“To mark the launch of our new series of Original Crispy Burgers, it was only appropriate to create an emporium of all things crispy,” Tami Cunningham, CMO KFC Australia, said.

“’The Original Crispery’ promises to be an avalanche on the senses. It will include an exhibition of crispy curiosities, as well as a selection of KFC-ified products, where our talented chefs will put our double breading craft to the test across a range of unexpected yet crave-able treats for all fans to taste.”