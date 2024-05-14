The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

KFC To Open ‘World-First’ Pop-Up Offering Free Double-Coated Chicken To Sydneysiders

KFC To Open ‘World-First’ Pop-Up Offering Free Double-Coated Chicken To Sydneysiders

Sydneysiders have been treated to a “world-first pop-up culinary destination” from KFC, as the restaurant celebrates the addition of a new permanent menu item.

KFC has added three new burgers: the ‘Original Crispy’, the ‘Original Crispy Cheese and Bacon’ and the ‘Original Crispy Stacker.’ These burgers use a new crispy formula. The chicken is double-breaded to create a thick and crunchy coating.

The pop-up will be in Sydney’s 118 Crown St, Darlinghurst and will be offering unique free food to hungry customers.

The pop-up restaurant will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on Friday, May 17 and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, May 18.

Other items on offer will include a range of deep-fried items like cheesecake, broccolini and asparagus and a peanut butter and jam sandwich in the Colonel’s signature crispy coating.

“To mark the launch of our new series of Original Crispy Burgers, it was only appropriate to create an emporium of all things crispy,” Tami Cunningham, CMO KFC Australia, said.

“’The Original Crispery’ promises to be an avalanche on the senses. It will include an exhibition of crispy curiosities, as well as a selection of KFC-ified products, where our talented chefs will put our double breading craft to the test across a range of unexpected yet crave-able treats for all fans to taste.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by KFC Australia (@kfcaustralia)

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

A study has found that men with lower levels of testosterone were linked to a higher risk of death.
Harry And Meghan’s Charity To Halt Fundraising After Being Found ‘Delinquent’

Harry And Meghan’s Charity To Halt Fundraising After Being Found ‘Delinquent’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity, Archewell, has been ordered to halt fundraising after being found “delinquent” for failing to submit an annual report and registration fees.
Spanish Locals Furious After Man Spotted Wearing Nothing But Budgie Smugglers

Spanish Locals Furious After Man Spotted Wearing Nothing But Budgie Smugglers

Mallorca locals are fuming after a tourist wearing nothing but a budgie smuggler perused down the busy high street.
OpenAI's New Version Of ChatGPT Can Flirt

OpenAI's New Version Of ChatGPT Can Flirt

OpenAI has updated the technology behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT, making it faster, more conversational and even a little flirty.
Speculation Mounting The Spice Girls Could Perform At MCG

Speculation Mounting The Spice Girls Could Perform At MCG

Speculation is mounting that the Spice Girls will reunite to perform at the MCG early next year.