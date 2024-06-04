The Project

KFC To Bring Back Cult Classic Double Range

KFC’s cult classic Double range is returning for a limited time, including a controversial variation: the Waffle Double.

KFC has confirmed that the Double range will be making a comeback after social media speculation hinted at the return of the fast food chain’s most popular menu items.

The double burger features two original crispy fillets instead of the burger buns. It was a smash hit when it was featured on KFC in 2011.

Since then, KFC has released a Zinger Mozzarella Double, the Zinger Tower Double and the Pizza Double.

From June 11 until July 8, three new Double burgers will be available. These include the Original Double, Zinger Double and the Waffle Double.

Hungry customers can grab the burgers on their own, in a combo or in a box meal.

Chief marketing officer at KFC, Tami Cunningham said: “As one of our most requested menu items, we’re excited to bring back the iconic Double, this time with a sweet new twist.”

“We’re sure fans will be rushing in to get their hands on the new Waffle Double and Original Double, alongside the returning Zinger Double. This triple Double threat won’t be hanging around forever though, so mark the date in the calendar and get amongst it.”

