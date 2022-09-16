KFC Customer Prompts Social Media Backlash After Revealing A Controversial Secret Ingredient

Posting her discovery to the popular Facebook group Aotearoa Kai Gatherers, an anonymous woman revealed she had discovered that KFC seasoning packets contain the infamous seasoning MSG.

Monosodium Glutamate, more commonly known as MSG, is a controversial ingredient and is generally considered safe for consumption.

However, the customer was outraged at her discovery, taking to social media to express her displeasure, sparking many to question whether the ingredient is good for you or not.

“It’s like salt on crack,” she captioned the photo of the seasoning packet.

This, of course, kickstarted some heated reactions.

“Yuck, no wonder I always feel sick afterwards,” one Facebook user responded.

But some were quick to defend the seasoning, saying that the myths surrounding MSG are all false.

“I’m certain that MSG has never been banned, and all the myths surrounding it (being) bad for you have been disproven,” wrote one user.

“I’ve read a few articles on MSG or Chinese restaurant syndrome. It was mainly an attack on ethnic communities by some who were just being racist!” another added.

“It’s OK in moderation! Umami seasoning is the same thing.”

KFC confirmed on its website that it uses MSG.

“Some of our food does contain MSG but rest assured, it’s only present at levels that are safe for the general population,” KFC wrote on its website.

“It’s a recognised flavour enhancer that also occurs naturally in foods such as meat, fish, milk, vegetables, fruits and cheese.”

Food safety authority Food Standards Australia New Zealand has confirmed that MSG is safe for people to consume.

“Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) reviewed the safety of MSG in 2003, concluding ‘there is no convincing evidence that MSG is a significant factor in causing systemic reactions resulting in severe illness or mortality,” it states on its website.

“In Australia and New Zealand, no food additive - including MSG - is approved for use in food until its safety has been established by FSANZ.

“MSG and other glutamates are among a group of food additives that are generally permitted in foods, due to their safety.”